Popular priest Fr Pierce Murphy is laid to rest

TULLOW now has three public access defibrillators in the town and they’re available 24/7 to anyone struck by a sudden cardiac event. The three defibrillators are located at Tullow Men’s Shed in Pairc Mhuire; outside Morgan’s Pharmacy, The Square, Tullow; and at O’Toole’s Garage, Bunclody Road, Tullow.

“Two defibrillators were purchased by the Develop Tullow Association through the Town and Village Renewal Scheme,” explained cllr William Paton, who heads the county’s Community First Responders (CFR) group. “Then Morgan Drea kindly agreed to bring the defibrillator inside his pharmacy to outside his pharmacy, allowing the access to be 24/7,” said cllr Paton.

All three defibrillators will be checked and monitored by Tullow CFR group.

“Each of the three defibrillators is housed in a warm and heated container with access by turning it anti-clockwise. There are no locks, but all three have been placed under CCTV cameras,” said cllr Paton.

The annual meeting of Tullow CFR will take place in Tullow Parish Community Centre tonight, Tuesday 19 February. County Carlow CFR is busily expanding right across the county, with new groups emerging all the time. Currently, 16 instructors have been fully trained in the county to support CFR groups by teaching the CPR and heart-saver training required.