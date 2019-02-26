Seachtain na Gaeilge promises a bumper line-up of fun activities

RUGBY fans, runners and people with a love of the great outdoors were treated to a special selfie opportunity when the Tullow Tank hosted a weekend of activities in aid of his home club. The Seán O’Brien Seven Challenges attracted 600 people, aged from eight to 80, when it took place in Rathwood recently.

The challenge is for participants to run or walk a 5km route through the woods and then face into a gruelling gym session. But it was all worth it because the Leinster and Ireland player himself was on hand to present medals to those who completed the tasks. As well as handing them the specially-commissioned medals, the famous rugby player also effectively handed them a golden opportunity for a premium selfie!

“Seán was here from 11am to 4pm on each of the days and was around and about helping and talking to people. He also presented most of the people with their medals!” president of Tullow Rugby Club Noel Nolan told The Nationalist.

This was the second time that the challenges have taken place in Rathwood Home and Garden Centre and is a valuable fundraiser for the club where Seán developed and grew into the player he is today.

Noel would like to thank everyone involved in making the weekend such a success, including the Tullow Tank himself, as well as Willie Sheerin from Valhalla Gym in Tullow, Wise Eyes Graphics, which designed the bespoke medal, organiser Edel Dore from the rugby club, sponsors Auto Image Carlow and all the volunteers and members of the club who helped in the running of the event.

“It was a great success so thanks to all involved,” Noel concluded.