Seachtain na Gaeilge promises a bumper line-up of fun activities

UNLEASHING opportunities for investment and development among Carlow’s rural communities is the purpose of an exciting summit on Monday 4 March from 7pm to 9.30pm. Community organisations, business representative groups and entrepreneurs across the county are welcome to the Rural Development and Enterprise Summit in the Lord Bagenal Hotel, Leighlinbridge.

The event has been organised by Carlow County Council with RTÉ’s Ear to Ground presenter Helen Carroll as moderator. The summit is designed to help interested parties in developing opportunities as individual entrepreneurs and also as communities to access funding and supports to make their visions a reality.

“Rural communities are a really important part of the fabric of Co Carlow and it’s a major part of our role as both elected members and officials to support rural communities to develop and grow so they realise their ambition and innovative potential,” said cllr Brian O’Donoghue, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council. “We would encourage all to engage in this important event for the county, which has been designed to help build pathways to progression for communities and businesses to access funding and supports.”

Speakers at the summit include Bernie O’Brien, director of services with Carlow County Council; Turlough O’Brien, Carlow GAA senior football manager; Tracey Kehoe from Remote Connect; Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council; John Brophy, chairperson of Carlow Local Community Development Committee; Lorna Buggy of Buggy Curtain Making Service; Kieran Comerford, head of enterprise with the Carlow Local Enterprise Office; and Bobby Connolly, facilitator for the 2019 Town and Village Business Support Development Programme.

“I sometimes find when dealing with enterprises that people often spend too much time working in the business and not on the business and this summit is a way in which people can invest two hours in their future to learn from their peers, hear about new opportunities in order to find a different opportunity pathway for themselves, their communities and their businesses,” said Bobby.

The summit is funded as part of the Town and Village Scheme 2018-19 and part of Local Enterprise Week 2019.

“We are delighted to be able to spearhead this event for rural communities to avail of new opportunities,” said Kathleen Holohan. “To date, Carlow County Council has worked in partnership with communities to deliver €2.7 million worth of investment via 28 projects dedicated around improving the fabric of rural towns and villages, while also developing a blueprint for future opportunities.”

The Town and Village Scheme is co-ordinated by Helen Ryan, economic development officer with the local enterprise office. “Working with communities on the Town and Village scheme, we are always amazed by the significant voluntary input and vision of community groups and entrepreneurs around the county,” said Helen.

“We recommend communities engage with us early so that we can understand their vision for their community and work with them to deliver this via the opportunities available to the county.”

To book a place at the summit, call 059 9129783 or log onto www.localenterpise.ie/carlow/training-events.