Seachtain na Gaeilge promises a bumper line-up of fun activities

IT CARLOW and Waterford IT have joined forces to create a new programme that will help staff in small businesses to upgrade their skills through further education. The initiative is designed for employees who wish to develop their career prospects by expanding their network of contacts and engaging with their local higher education provider.

The network skills development workshop is free of charge and has been co-developed and delivered by the two local institutes of technology. The programme is open to staff of small businesses with less than 50 employees and anyone interested can avail of a two-hour ‘taster evening’ workshop to develop their networking skills and identify future learning requirements. Participants may choose to attend the taster evening in IT Carlow on Wednesday 6 March or at Waterford IT on 13 March.

In addition to meeting fellow small-firm employees and regional stakeholders, participants will interact with both institutions’ faculty members from business, lifelong learning, education and e-learning.

No prior higher education experience is required and participants will be assigned a tutor to help them on the programme. A certificate of attendance will be awarded on completion of the programme.

Places are limited to a maximum of 20 participants per campus. For more information on the upcoming IT Carlow workshop, see www.itcarlow.ie/events or email una.grant@itcarlow.ie.