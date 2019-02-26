IT course will help small business staff to upskill

DETAILS of a super Seachtain na Gaeilge 2019 Irish Festival in Carlow town have this week been unveiled, with a bumper programme of fun activities running from 1-17 March and culminating in the inaugural St Patrick’s Festival Weekend.

Programme highlights include the schools’ drama festival, a theatre show, Irish poetry book launch, bilingual film screenings, seisiúin and céilithe, table quizzes, a spring art competition, the bilingual shop window competition and, of course, the Carlow town parade and Féile Naomh Pádraig.

Seachtain na Gaeilge kicks off this Friday, 1 March, with a performance for leaving cert students of Caith Amach É. The hilarious and enjoyable show in preparation for the oral Irish examination will be staged in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre and presented by Highrock Productions. Some seats are still available and they can be booked by teachers with Glór Cheatharlach on 085 1340047, 087 2857048 or the Visual box office.

Schools’ Irish language drama is proving amazingly popular this year with a total of 13 productions entered, which means Féile Scoildrámaíochta Cheatharlach 2019 has had to be extended to a two-day festival, running on Wednesday and Thursday 6-7 March. Plays to be staged will include Aladdin, The Greatest Show, Shrek, Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Clann Lir, Peadar Penguin, The Gingerbread Man and many more.

Busloads from schools as far afield as Gorey, Naas, Borris-in-Ossory and Kildare will join local pupils and teachers from Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Gaelscoil Cheatharlach, Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach and Tinryland schools to tread the boards in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre over two days.

Following its major success last year, many shop and business owners are keen to get involved in the Bilingual Window Competition by creating displays to reflect the national festive spirit with generous use of the Irish language. Independent adjudicators will view the displays throughout the fortnight and choose the prizewinners based on content, creativity and culture. The prizes will be presented after the parade on St Patrick’s Day. All shop owners and their window dressers are encouraged to take part in the competition and Glór Cheatharlach will be on hand to assist with suitable phrases to complement their colourful displays.

As usual, there will be plenty on offer for young people during Seachtain na Gaeilge. The annual table quizzes are always a huge hit with teachers and pupils and there will be a quiz for senior primary students as well as another for transition years.

The always-popular Spring Art Competition for primary schools is already in full swing and prizes will be awarded at a presentation ceremony in Carlow Library on Tuesday 13 March at 7.30pm.

Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuraisc will hold a massive open air Céilí Faoin Aer in the school grounds on Friday 15 March, when 500 pupils with their teachers and some parents will step it out for Ionsaí na hInse, Ballaí Luimní and the ever-popular Brush Dance.

Local poet Deirdre Brennan will launch her latest book of poetry An Oíche ar Bheophianadh in Carlow Library on Thursday 14 March at 7.30pm. Other events include the bilingual family park run on Saturday 9 March at 9.30am, followed by a pop-up Gaeltacht/Bricfeasta in The Clink and bilingual film screenings will form part of the Wednesday morning Caint agus comhrá specials in Carlow Museum on 6 and 13 March at 10.30am.

A pop-up Gaeltacht in Ewing’s Lounge, Centaur Street on Friday 15 March from 8.30pm will kick-off the final weekend of Seachtain na Gaeilge with the inaugural two-day Carlow St Patrick’s Festival on Saturday and Sunday 16-17 March bringing two weeks of festivities to a close.

The bumper programme with details of all events is available from Glór Cheatharlach on 085 1340047, 087 2857048 and to download on glorcheathrlach.ie. Organisers are also keen to point out that Seachtain na Gaeilge 2019 is for everyone, regardless of ability to speak Irish.