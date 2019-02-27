Delay in bus service for town causes sparks to fly

AN ancient structure that’s located right in Carlow town recently received the respect it deserves when volunteers spent days cleaning up a fairy ring on the banks of the River Burrin.

The fairy ring or fort has been brought back to litter-free condition after bags of rubbish were taken away and bundles of brambles were cut back. Local children helped with the clean-up, too, but they also made wonderful little ‘fairy doors’, which they hung on the old trees last weekend.

“What a result in just two weeks! Briars cut, fairy doors hung, last of the rubbish cleaned out and most importantly a circle of daffodil bulbs planted for everyone to enjoy this time next year. Before we did a tap, though, we walked around the rath and left some offerings of bread to keep the fairies happy, while we even sang them a few songs!” said Aileen Nolan, the main co-ordinator from Carlow Arts Office.

The whole thing is part of a massive project that was run by the Take A Part Carlow organisation, a community arts project based in the Tullow Road area of Carlow town and run by the county council.

For months, folklorist and writer Michael Fortune has been working with local people gathering up stories about fairy forts. He heard a multitude of tales from local people, who told the stories they heard when they were mere youngsters. Indeed, some of stories still resonated with the volunteers as they treaded with caution around the ancient site for fear of annoying the little people!

The last part of the project was the creation of little fairy doors, which were made by local children and hung on the boughs of the ancient trees.

Aileen and Michael worked alongside a host of community volunteers, including Ann Shannon, Lisa Brooks and Mary Reddy from the Tullow Road area.

“It looks really great now and is much bigger than you might think. Hopefully, people will come and have a look at it and enjoy it,” said Mary.