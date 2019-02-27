Community clean-up brings Tullow Rd fairy fort back to life

PLANS for a much-heralded Carlow town bus service have been delayed, leading to accusations of the council being “misled” by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

The town service was earmarked to be operational by the end of 2019, but in recent days the NTA has issued a report stating that “competition for funding within the department” had delayed the project.

At the February meeting of Carlow County Council, officials and council members expressed their disappointment with the NTA’s latest report.

Cllr Fergal Browne called on the NTA to attend the council’s February or March meeting to address the issue, insisting that he didn’t want to see any more delays in the project. “Irish Rail and NTA delays … it isn’t good enough what’s happening here,” said cllr Browne.

Cllr John Cassin urged members to write to their TDs “to put pressure on them” to deliver the bus service as soon as possible.

Cllr Fintan Phelan also said he was disappointed by the delay. He, too, questioned the location of the bus stop for Carlow Railway Station at Carlow Fire Station, adding it was a “bit of a distance, particularly for people with a disability or the elderly”.

“I’m surprised at people saying they’re disappointed by the delay … I’m actually angry,” fumed cllr Andrea Dalton. “You don’t over-promise and under-deliver, and that’s what’s happened,” she said.

Cllr Dalton also asked for extra car parking at the train station, pointing out that there “wasn’t enough and that’s obvious any day of the week”.

Cllr Ken Murnane described the NTA’s decision to delay the town bus service as “unacceptable” and asked why they “misled” people.

“Looking back now, it was clearly too good to be true,” reflected cllr Brian O’Donoghue. He also urged the NTA to address the matter “to allay fears that this bus service will not happen”.

Director of services Dan McInerney stated that the council would push for greater access at the train station and also remarked that in terms of the bus service there was “potential for a third route for Graiguecullen”.

Cllr O’Donoghue quipped that, given previous joint meetings with Laois councillors, you “wouldn’t believe a whole lot that was said”.

“It’s laughable,” agreed cllr Cassin. “They want your bus route, but they don’t want any more of your houses.”