Community clean-up brings Tullow Rd fairy fort back to life

MULTIPLE rib fractures on a 75-year-old woman were not identified when she was x-rayed and scanned in hospital after she fell down the stairs at her home and later died, the High Court was told on Wednesday 20 February.

Grandmother of six Christina McGagh had seven fractures to her ribs at the right side of her chest and was in pain. Counsel for the McGagh family Patrick Treacy SC told the court there was a failure to identify the multiple fractures when Mrs McGagh was brought to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny after her fall. If Mrs McGagh had been properly treated, counsel said it was their case that the pensioner would have fully recovered.

In the High Court, St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and the HSE apologised for the failings in the treatment and care provided to Christina McGagh and “the tragic consequences of these failings”. Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told that the grandmother from Ballon, Co Carlow died five months after she initially fell down the stairs at her home.

The apology was read to the court as Mrs McGrath’s son, who had sued the HSE on behalf of the family, settled his High Court action for €265,000.

The apology stated: “On behalf of the HSE and St Luke’s Hospital, Carlow/Kilkenny, we would like to express an unreserved apology to you and your family for the failings in treatment and care afforded to your mother while a patient in the hospital in October 2012. The hospital regrets the tragic consequences of these failings and we extend our deepest sympathy to you and your family arising from her subsequent death on 28 March 2013.”

Outside court, Mrs McGagh’s daughter Kathryn, speaking on behalf of the family, said they were relieved the case was over. “We accept the apology and the admission of liability. It was never about money. A very important person in our family was lost and can never be replaced. We miss her every day,” she said.

Christina McGagh’s son Tom of Ballinrush, Myshall on behalf of the McGagh family had sued the HSE over the care his mother received at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny in 2012. It was claimed there was a failure to properly and adequately consider or read the various x-rays and CT scans taken of Mrs McGagh’s chest, shoulder and spine and a failure to identify the presence of multiple right-side rib fractures on the x-rays and scans. It was further claimed that Mrs McGagh’s condition was caused to deteriorate significantly. Liability was admitted in the case.

Patrick Treacy SC said that on 31 October 2012, Mrs McGagh fell down the stairs at her home and was brought by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny complaining of pain in her spine and in the right side of the chest. X-rays and scans were taken and on the basis of the images, counsel said Mrs McGagh was suspected of having sustained a fracture of the thoracic spine.

On 1 November, Mrs McGagh continued to complain of experiencing pain over the right side of her chest. The next day, Mrs McGagh complained of breathlessness and a further chest x-ray was performed. On 5 November, following an orthopaedic review of the images, Ms McGagh was diagnosed as having sustained a compression fracture of her thoracic spine and she was referred for the fitting of an upper body brace.

On 6 November, it was thought Mrs McGagh may have sepsis. Another x-ray was later taken of her chest, but the diagnosis of a compression fracture of her thoracic spine remained. Mrs McGagh was discharged from hospital on 13 November 2012, but she continued to experience right-side chest pain and shortness of breath.

She was admitted to A&E on 26 November and an angiogram revealed a large pleural effusion. Her condition deteriorated and she was transferred to a Dublin hospital on 1 December 2012, where she was found to have profound sepsis and acute renal failure and to have numerous fractures to her ribs on the right side with an underlying lung collapse.

Mrs McGagh died in the Dublin hospital on 28 March 2013.