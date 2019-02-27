Community clean-up brings Tullow Rd fairy fort back to life

A DELICIOUS start to the day is guaranteed at three local businesses, which were highly commended for their breakfast fare at the 2019 Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards last week.

Lennons@Visual was highly commended for its breakfast, while Coolanowle Country House and Organic Farm received a similar commendation for its Irish breakfast menu. Also earning top honours was Rathsallagh House, Dunlavin in the best breakfast country house category.

The awards, in association with Fáilte Ireland, celebrate Ireland’s leading hospitality establishments and the people who strive to make the first meal of the day a particularly special experience for visitors and regulars alike.

The much-loved Lennons@Visual located on the lower ground floor of the Visual arts centre in Carlow was highly commended in the visitor attraction category by food critics for its breakfast, while the Irish breakfast menu at Cooleanowle Country House also earned a highly commended accolade from the judges.

“A great Irish breakfast starts with the raw materials and as part of these awards, we identify exceptional Irish breakfast food producers who help chefs turn a good breakfast into an outstanding one,” said Georgina Campbell.

The awards took place at the InterContinental Dublin with special guest and previous Irish Breakfast award-winner Neven Maguire of MacNean House and Restaurant.