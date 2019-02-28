Graigue estate will be taken in charge after 14 long years

ABOUT 400 people turned up when a small national school in a quiet townsland hosted a fun run. The phenomenal response may have had something to do with the fact that the event was in memory of Lucy Hayes, a mother of four, who passed away in late 2017.

Lucy’s husband Denis and their four children – Noah (11), Lilly (10), Donnacha (8) and five-year-old Charlie – all took part in the fun run that benefited Talbotstown NS near Kiltegan, Co Wicklow and cancer research.

“The whole idea came from the parents’ association. They came and asked me if they could name the run after Lucy. They organised it all, they did everything and we’d a huge turnout of about 400 people. I couldn’t believe it!” Denis told The Nationalist.

Parents who had kids in the school, local runners and joggers, members of the Hacketstown running club as well as friends and supporters of the Hayes family all turned out to enjoy the winter’s morning, go for a jog or walk and remember Lucy Hayes.

She used to work as a chef in St Patrick’s Missionary Society and in Humewood Castle, Kiltegan. It was a fitting tribute, then, that each kilometre mark along the 7km route was marked with one of Lucy’s favourite recipes. Denis and the two older children Noah and Lilly jogged the route, while the two smaller ones proudly handed out medals at the finishing line,

“It was a bit overwhelming, but it was so good,” said Denis proudly.

The exact amount raised for the school and for cancer research hasn’t yet been reached because donations were still pouring in days after the event was over.