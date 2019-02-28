Fantastic turnout for charity run in memory of much-loved Lucy

SOME end-of-tunnel light was offered to a Graiguecullen estate this week with the news that its upkeep and maintenance will finally be taken over by the local authority after a glacial 14 years. This was confirmed at a meeting of Graiguecullen-Portarlington Municipal District this week (20 February) in response to another motion on this issue submitted by cllr Pádraig Fleming, who said: “Residents are anxious for the estate to be taken in charge.”

Replying for Laois County Council, Pat Delaney from the council’s planning section confirmed that the process to achieve this for the Highfield Manor estate in Crossneen was put in motion recently and the closing date for submissions on the issue is Friday 22 March.

Assuming the concerns raised by this are kept to a minimum, the residents of Highfield Manor should see their estate taken over by the local authority before the first summer cut of their green areas – just in time for the theoretical first newborn of the estate to do their junior cert.

The 96-house estate, which was started in 2005, has been here before, though, and almost two years ago it was on the last lap to compliance, but a water mains problem saw it put back on the long finger.