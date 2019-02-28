Fantastic turnout for charity run in memory of much-loved Lucy

MEMBERS of Tinryland ICA celebrated the guild’s 70th anniversary recently with a special dinner in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.

The milestone was marked by an enjoyable evening, where memories were shared and past members remembered.

The event was attended by Carlow ICA federation president Annette Reddy, Leinster council member Margaret Hennessy and two former national presidents, Carlow women Ina Broughall and Carmel Dawson.

The guild was formed on 13 January 1949 by local women Betty Cole of Ballybar and Maud Dowling from Linkardstown and held its first meeting in the old schoolhouse.

It’s fitting that the women’s daughters-in-law are both ICA members.

In those early days, the guild would have had 50 members.

The group currently meets on the first Wednesday of every month in the refurbished schoolhouse and hosts interesting guest speakers and demonstrations. The guild is around 30-strong but new members are very welcome.

The group also holds bridge, art and yoga classes along with outings and dinners. It raises money for charity, recently holding a coffee morning for Elaine Jones and her school in India for impoverished children.

The guild is also an innovative one. To mark its 60th anniversary, the ladies produced a cookbook with proceeds going to the local homecare team, while the 50th anniversary was marked by the production of a tea towel, designed by the late Amy Monaghan. And for the latest milestone, they produced a commemorative scarf to mark their 70th anniversary.