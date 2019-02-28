Fantastic turnout for charity run in memory of much-loved Lucy

THE community of Myshall is reeling in shock after a horrific car crash in which the 16-year-old driver was killed and four of his friends were injured, one critically, on Sunday morning.

Eamon Kavanagh from Raheenleigh, Myshall was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at the Nine Stones, just three miles from his home. His friend Adam Tobin (16) from Corries near Bagenalstown was critically injured and underwent surgery in the Mater Hospital, Dublin on Sunday. The other teenagers in the car were 17-year-old Mark Foley, also from the Corries area, Scott Slye (16) from Myshall, and Adam O’Riordan, also 16, from Bagenalstown.

“The people here in Myshall are hurt and very shocked to lose a young person like that. Parents are shivering with the thought that it could have been one of their children,” a Myshall resident who didn’t want to be named told The Nationalist.

The tragedy is made all the more shocking because young Eamon Kavanagh’s parents James and Jenny were sentenced on animal cruelty charges just two days before the accident in Carlow Circuit Court. Mr Kavanagh was imprisoned for three years and ordered to pay a fine of €35,000 to the ISPCA, while Mrs Kavanagh received a suspended sentence.

The crash happened at around 5am on Sunday morning on the Tomduff side of the Nine Stones, when the car Eamon was driving hit a low wall on a remote country road. The wall is at a cattle grid, which is so narrow that cars have to slow right down to get past it. There was also a dense fog that morning, making driving conditions even more hazardous.

After the car hit the wall, one of the boys managed to raise the alarm, but tragically Eamon was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s a very narrow space where that accident happened, there’s barely any room for a car to get through. It’s a risky place to drive through. I sympathise with all the families and, in particular, the Kavanaghs,” said cllr Denis Foley.

Mrs Kavanagh was so distraught that she needed medical attention on Sunday, but returned to Myshall later that day.

Eamon was the third eldest of the Kavanaghs’ five children and had three brothers and one sister. Eamon and his friends shared a love of horses and eventing, while he also played with the Naomh Eoin juveniles in Myshall. Last year, he was part of the GAA under-15 Carlow Colts development squad.

He was a third-year student in Borris Vocational School, where he was a friendly, popular student. The school has implemented a critical incident management plan and psychologists from the National Education Psychological Service are advising staff on how to support the students. The school is also open to parents who may need advice on how to support their children during this tragic time.

Principal John O’Sullivan and his staff issued a statement in which they said that Eamon was a boy who will be “greatly missed by all who knew him”.

“This is a terrible tragedy for the family, our school and our community. We are deeply saddened by these events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with Eamon’s parents, brothers and sister, their wider family and many friends,” it said.

Members of the close-knit Myshall community are also rallying around the Kavanagh family as they try to deal with the catastrophic events of the past few days.