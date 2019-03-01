Robots pose a genuine threat to Tullow jobs

PRESSURE is mounting on Carlow County Council over its inspection regime, after it emerged this week that it had issued a licence to puppy farmer James Kavanagh just six months before the shocking raid uncovered huge instances of animal cruelty.

The premises were inspected by the local authority on three dates: April 2013, July 2013 and finally on October 2014. Yet six months later, following the now-infamous raid on Mr Kavanagh’s premises on 14 April 2015, a notice of closure was issued.

“What is extremely worrying now is how Mr Kavanagh was granted this licence, especially given the short timeframe the inspections took place in before the closure,” said People Before Profit local and European election candidate Adrienne Wallace, who attended the protest outside the courthouse last Friday.

Ms Wallace added that “serious questions need to be asked: are the council inspecting properties properly, who is carrying out these inspections and what are the standards?”

“I am calling for a full independent review into all licences issued and the procedures followed so that nothing like this ever happens again. We need more transparency and accountability in local councils; this is not acceptable,” she said.

Ms Wallace pointed out that Ireland has a reputation for being the puppy farm capital of Europe and “we never want to see another case like this happening.

“New legislation aims to tackle any abuses that might arise, but we need to make sure we also have the funds to ensure proper enforcement. I would always encourage people to adopt and not shop when it comes to finding a new pet,” she concluded.