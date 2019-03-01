Robots pose a genuine threat to Tullow jobs

A GO-GETTING graduate from Carlow College aims to show people that no matter what your upbringing, your circumstances or what others throw at you, knowing your self-worth can make dreams a reality.

Rathvilly resident Áine O’Neill (31) graduated from Carlow College in 2016 with a degree in English and history and in recent years has embarked on a career in TV production. Hard-working, determined and media-savvy, Áine’s career has gone from strength to strength, working on such shows as RTÉ’s Salon Confidential, The Rotunda series two and the IFTAs.

More recently she travelled to Los Angeles, where she had various meetings with TV networks, including Netflix, and hopes to make the big move to LA within the next year.

“I had a really tough childhood and heard that comment that I’d never amount to anything so many times,” the Dublin native told The Nationalist. “But I really believe that if you work hard and put your mind to something, it can be achieved. My main objective is to show people that no matter your upbringing, no matter your circumstances and no matter what people throw at you, know your own self-worth. Don’t let someone else define it for you,” says Áine.

Áine, who grew up in Old Bawn, Tallaght, believes her turning point came when she began college in Carlow as a mature student.

“That’s definitely the place where I grew up the most; it’s where I found myself. Carlow College was unbelievable – they push you to achieve and encourage you so much. The college is still a resource for me and I know that at any time I can reach out to them,” says Áine.

While still in college, Áine was crowned Ireland’s next social media star and top vlogger (video blogger), having won the ‘Me, myself and Oasis’ competition, held in collaboration with TV3’s Xposé show.

“Since winning the competition I feel like my career has gone from strength to strength. I went on to work on Salon Confidential in front of and behind the camera,” she explains.

On Salon Confidential, Áine also worked behind the cameras and on screen alongside stylist Ross McKenna from Mr Snips barbers in Carlow, who featured on the popular show. She has also worked on a true crime documentary for CBS called Evidence of Evil and recently worked on series two of The Rotunda.

While in LA, Áine worked hard and managed to get herself into rooms with those in the industry that she could only have ever dreamt of. “I went to a meeting one day and threw out some ideas I was writing. All of a sudden, I’m invited to a private event in Chateau Marmont with Patty Jenkins and Chris Pine talking about ‘the business’… surreal,” smiles Áine. “I got to hang out with a few friends of mine that work on ABC’s The Rookie. I got to see what sort of shows I could be working on and the scale of production that’s over there.

“What I love about America is the more you tell people what you want to do and tell them your biggest dreams, people want to help you. They don’t begrudge you or look at you like your head is in the clouds. They’re like, ‘amazing, how can we help make your dream a reality?’ That’s the attitude I want to have,” says upbeat Áine.

“I’m slowly moving away from producing and trying to focus more on my writing. I’ve always been more of a creative and I think my soul is pulling me back towards that. I’m currently writing a TV series and a feature, so I’ll be fully loaded the next time I touch down in LA.

“If I had a dollar for every time someone told me I couldn’t do something, I’d be a rich woman. I was literally one of those women who thought I was mad because I had an opinion about something. People would get uncomfortable around me because I had something to say – now I get paid for it!”