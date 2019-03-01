Top athlete Molly signs sponsorship deal with Baltinglass supermarket

TULLOW is among the top ten towns in the country where robots and automation pose a threat to jobs, according to a new report.

Researchers at University College Cork this week released Automation in Irish towns: who’s most at risk?, which examined the impact of automation across urban areas, specifically looking at where humans are most in danger of being made redundant due to automation.

Tullow ranked a worryingly sixth at risk of job losses in the future, based on the type of industries in the area.

“In particular, towns exposed to agriculture and manufacturing should be key concerns, as they are likely to be the towns most disrupted,” the study states.

Using 2016 census data, authors of the report Dr Frank Crowley and Dr Justin Doran found the danger to towns is mainly explained by population differences, education levels, age demographics, the proportion of creative occupations in the town, town size and differences in the types of industries.

Jobs identified as being most at risk to automation include office, secretarial and administrative support positions, process plant operators, jobs in agriculture and customer service.

Those least at risk are in teaching, media and culture-related positions, health and social care and research and development jobs.

“The impact of automation in Ireland is going to be felt far and wide, with two out of every five jobs at high risk,” predicted Dr Crowley.