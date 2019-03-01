Robots pose a genuine threat to Tullow jobs

QUINN’S Eurospar, Baltinglass has announced an exciting sponsorship of local athletics star and Olympic Games hopeful Molly Scott.

Molly, who was part of the Ireland 4×100 metre relay team which won the silver medal at the IAAF World U20 Athletics Championships in Finland last year, is regarded as one of Ireland’s most promising athletes.

A student at IT Carlow, Molly was also part of the Irish team which competed at last year’s European Championships in Berlin and recently won the women’s 60m sprint and 60m hurdles at the Irish Universities Championships, setting new personal bests in both races.

Her 60m sprint time is also a European Athletics Indoor Championships standard.

Third generation retailer William Quinn, owner of Quinn’s Eurospar, Baltinglass, is understandably excited and proud of sponsoring such a talented young role model. “We have a strong bond with our local community and see this sponsorship as a perfect opportunity to show our appreciation by supporting such a remarkable young person,” said William.

“Molly is one of the shining stars, not just of Baltinglass and Carlow, but of Ireland and we look forward to playing a part in helping her realise her ambitions and dreams by supporting her with this sponsorship.”

The Quinn family has a strong association with the Baltinglass community.

William’s grandfather, also named William Quinn, started Quinns of Baltinglass Ltd in 1936 at the same premises on the town’s Main Street. The shop bagged its own tea and sugar and bottled its own Guinness stout, even surviving rationing during the ‘Emergency’.

In 1956, a neighbouring pub was bought and Quinn’s was extended. Ten years later, the business evolved into a grocery shop and Quinn’s Bar. The shop was revamped and extended in 1987 and again in 2013, when it was redeveloped into a 7,000sq ft Eurospar supermarket.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Molly said: “I’m very grateful to William Quinn and all the staff at Quinn’s Eurospar for their generous support. It is so uplifting when your community supports you in this way.”

Eurospar Baltinglass provides employment for 25 staff locally and is open 7am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday and 9am to 9pm on Sunday.