Three tenors raise the roof at special concert in Borris

“IT SEEMS the government doesn’t give a damn for those people in these estates,” said a local councillor at a recent county council meeting during a debate on the blight of unfinished housing estates.

“The government is not responding to our pleas to help people living in these estates,” insisted cllr William Paton. He pointed out that Carlow County Council has made a case for additional funding to tackle the issue of unfinished estates across the county, but “the bottom line is we got zero”.

“It seems the government doesn’t give a damn for those people living in these estates,” he added angrily, pointing out that there were 11 unfinished estates in the Tullow area alone.

The matter had been raised by cllr John Cassin, who questioned the length of time a derelict house is on the council’s register before it can be subjected to a compulsory purchase order (CPO). “It just shouldn’t be left to be allowed to be a blight on local areas,” he stated.

Cllr Fintan Phelan raised the matter of an “unsightly derelict house” in The Laurels, Tullow Road, Carlow and urged the council to issue a CPO on the site as quickly as possible. Cllr Andrea Dalton raised the issue of houses at Granby Row, Carlow and asked if there was “anything we can do to speed up the process” of having a derelict site subjected to a CPO.

Senior executive officer Fiona O’Neill confirmed that the process of successfully processing a CPO on a derelict property can take between nine and 12 months. She said that an advertisement must be placed in a newspaper and the department must then consider if it wishes to purchase the property.

“In order for a CPO to be carried out, derelict site processes have to be take place and that takes six months. After that, an appeal process is put in place, so it takes between nine and 12 months of procedure time,” added Ms O’Neill.

She then confirmed that 23 unfinished estates in the county have been inspected by the local authority and in the case of those where bonds are in place, the council will begin the process of taking them in charge.

“If there is no bond in place, we need the developer or a number of residents to make a formal request to be taken in charge,” said Ms O’Neill.