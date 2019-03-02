Government ‘doesn’t give a damn’ about unfinished estates’

  • Home >
Thursday, February 28, 2019

THIS year’s Nollaig na mBan fundraiser by Mary Keenan of Ballinacarrig House, Carlow raised a magnificent €3,030 for the County Carlow Hospice Committee.

Our photo show a cheque for that amount being presented by Mary to hospice committee chairperson Patricia Wall and treasurer Rosemary Slattery.

Mary Keenan, Ballincarrig House, Carlow (left) presents a cheque for 3,030 to Patricia Wall, chairperson of the County Carlow Hospice Committee, and treasurer Rosemary Slattery. The money was raised through the fourth annual Nollaig na mBan organised by Mary at Ballinacarrig House

The event on 6 January was the fourth year of the very popular celebrations of the women of Carlow. It was, as has become customary, a night of good food, wine and conversation, where friendships were strengthened and old relationships renewed in a convivial atmosphere. Paddy Mullins of Pimento supplied the delicious tapas and the juices were from Paul Walsh of Sunshine Juices, with hot whiskies also donated on the night.

The hospice committee is very grateful to all who attended the event, to all the sponsors, everyone who helped out on the night and particularly to Mary Keenan for her ongoing support.

By charlie keegan
