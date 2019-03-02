Government ‘doesn’t give a damn’ about unfinished estates’

CARLOW rolled out the red carpet recently for the Chinese ambassador to Ireland, forging links that potentially will have positive knock-on effects for the county.

Dr Yue Xaioyong, the Chinese ambassador to Ireland, met the cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Brian O’Donoghue, Kathleen Holohan, CEO of Carlow County Council, Kieran Comerford, CEO of Carlow Local Enterprise Office, and Michael Brennan, director of services at the county council.

“It was a real treat to welcome the Chinese ambassador to Carlow. It’s important that we reach out internationally and grow our existing links, while also looking at ways to start new links,” said cllr O’Donoghue.

“His Excellency Dr Yue Xaioyong was very impressed with Carlow and is eager to explore a future relationship with our great county. This is an exciting development for our county and hopefully a fruitful relationship can be developed,” he added.

Cllr O’Donoghue pointed out that China is a global superpower when it comes to economic development and Carlow has the potential to benefit in many ways by forming a link with it.

“China, and hopefully a province within, can also benefit from all of the good things we have in Carlow,” he said. “Whether it’s our state-of-the-art third-level institutions, IT Carlow and Carlow College, with a university for the southeast just around the corner, or whether it’s our incredible grá in this county for engineering, agriculture and our growing tourism sector, there are many reasons why Carlow is suitable to link with China,” said cllr O’Donoghue.

“Dr Yue Xiaoyong left Carlow on Monday as excited as we are about the future,” the cathaoirleach concluded.