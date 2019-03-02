Government ‘doesn’t give a damn’ about unfinished estates’

THE Three Tenors made a rousing return to Borris at the Sacred Heart Church with a special performance on Saturday 16 February. The beloved group played the same venue last year to great fanfare.

“They love Borris, there is something special about the place,” said one of the event’s organisers John Conway. “It was such a great response the last day that we decided to do another as a one-off.”

The Three Tenors played a mixture of popular and well-known songs from Frank Sinatra to Liam Clancy and Andrea Bocelli. They were also joined by very special guests, the Borris NS choir.

“They did a beautiful performance, sang very well, and the Three Tenors were very impressed with them,” added John.

The finale of the evening was Bocelli’s classic Time to say goodbye, which was very well received. However, John believes the success of the concert was the group’s diverse repertoire.

“The key to the Three Tenors’ success is that crossover with Celtic-Irish songs. They go down the road of Liam Clancy and the Dubliners. That’s what has made them so successful, putting their own stamp on those songs with three-part harmonies.”