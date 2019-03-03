Education initiatives make shortlist for national award

THE contractors working on Tullow Bridge are making “a dog’s dinner of the stonework”, according to one local councillor, who said it’s a “disgrace what’s happening now”.

Cllr William Paton raised the issue, insisting that these complaints were not the actions of “keyboard warriors or people against the work on the bridge” but concerned Tullow citizens. He severely criticised the lack of communication by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), which is carrying out the work, urging it to tell people when it is doing something, how it is doing it and why.

Cllr Paton recalled a situation where the erection of barriers on both sides of the bridge made it “impossible for anyone to cross the bridge in a safe manner”.

“Men working on the site were chaperoning people over the bridge,” he said.

Cllr Paton described rebuilding work on a wall on the Tullow Museum side of the bridge – a mixture of coarse work and ground work – as “a dog’s dinner”.

“It’s a disgrace what’s happening. We value the project and I know it will be completed in six or eight weeks, but given the number of calls I’m getting I feel like I’m the project manager,” said cllr Paton.

“Disappointed and unhappy is how the ordinary decent people of Tullow are feeling. We want this work, but the methodology could be an awful lot better,” said cllr Paton.