Motorists urged to be more considerate when parking

TWO education programmes in Carlow have been shortlisted for an Aontas STAR award. The STAR (showcasing teamwork, awarding recognition) awards are organised by Aontas, the national adult learning organisation, to recognise and celebrate the achievements of adult learning initiatives throughout Ireland.

The Carlow programmes shortlisted are EXPLORE and IT Carlow’s Lifelong Learning Partnership.

The EXPLORE programme is aimed at learners working in roles that are currently necessary but may not be in existence in five years’ time due to automation and demands for employees with greater technological expertise. The initiative develops participants’ skills through project-based digital learning, assessment and progression pathways and a focus on health and wellbeing. They are shortlisted for their work in promoting sustainable employment.

IT Carlow’s Lifelong Learning Partnership with the Longford Women’s Link (LWL) supports access for learners in the midlands region to obtain a third-level qualification. The initiative supports learners who face geographical and financial barriers to access third-level education by attending evening and weekend classes at the LWL Women’s Community Education Centre. They are shortlisted for their work in supporting third-level access and engagement.

Judging of the STAR awards involves two stages: first, nominated projects are shortlisted by an independent judging panel whose membership is drawn from key stakeholders in the education sectors; the second stage gives staff and learners from shortlisted projects an opportunity to meet the judges before they make their final decision.

Learners and staff from shortlisted programmes have been invited to the Aontas STAR Awards ceremony on Monday 4 March in the Pillar Room at the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin 1, when the winners will be announced.