Education initiatives make shortlist for national award

THINK before you park! That’s the message from a considerate parking initiative, which has just been launched by Carlow County Council in conjunction with the local gardaí.

The idea calls on motorists to be more considerate when parking their cars and to avoid behaviour that causes danger or inconvenience to others. While not necessarily illegal or in contravention of existing traffic regulations, inconsiderate parking can inconvenience other motorists and pedestrians and in some cases it can be dangerous. Indeed, such inconsiderate parking can also be a major cause of traffic disruption.

Cllr Andrea Dalton has spearheaded the initiative and is working with IT Carlow, the gardaí and local residents to raise awareness among motorists of the consequences of their parking. Cllr Dalton also encouraged the council, in conjunction with the gardaí, to publish parking guidelines and make them freely available in areas of Carlow town where parking is a problem.

The aim of this initiative is to make motorists understand the consequences of their actions, encourage them to alter their parking habits and think before they park.

The guidelines point out that while finding a parking space in some areas can be tricky, it’s no excuse to park inconsiderately or dangerously.

Drivers must remember that parents with buggies and wheelchair users need to be able to use the pavement. There’s also the danger that bad parking can create a blind spot or obstruct sightlines, especially when parked near a junction.

The guidelines are:

Do not park in restricted areas, including on yellow lines or bends

Do not create a blind spot by parking too close to junctions

Park in such a way that you leave enough space for all pedestrians to pass, including people with buggies, people with visual impairment and people in wheelchairs

Do not park across or too close to driveways, blocking access and making it difficult for people to exit or enter their own property

Be mindful that some person might need more space to safely manoeuvre their car out of their driveway, so leave adequate space on either side of a driveway

When entering a residential area to park, please be conscious of your speed. There is always the risk of a child running out between parked cars.

The guideline advice is that next time you’re about to park your car, think before you do so and keep the above points in mind.