Education initiatives make shortlist for national award

AN inspirational and courageous Carlow lady will lead the town in celebration this St Patrick’s Day when she acts as grand marshal for the annual parade.

Shauntelle (Shan) Tynan has this week been named as the grand marshal of Carlow town’s parade, leading what promises to be an exciting and colourful event this year.

Shan confirmed that she was cancer-free in August, having been diagnosed with a rare form of the disease in 2015. And not only has she been an inspiration to Carlovians but people throughout Ireland and beyond as she battled her illness with extraordinary bravery and unrelenting courage. Organisers were thrilled when she accepted the invitation to lead the parade for the inaugural St Patrick’s Festival.

“We are very proud to have Shauntelle leading the parade this year,” said festival chairman Kevin Brady.

“The committee was unanimous in its decision and having Shan as our grand marshal is our way of recognising her amazing achievement,” he added.

This year’s parade incorporates a two-day family fun day with the parade starting at 4pm on Sunday. For more information, contact the Carlow St Patrick’s Day Facebook page or email carlowparade@gmail.com.