Charity run for baby Amira surpassed all expectations

A HERITAGE and tree trail of Ballon village was launched recently after the local community organisation, Ballon Improvement Group, uncovered interesting and lesser-known stories from the area’s history for visitors to enjoy. Panels featuring photography and maps are dotted along the trail, telling the stories and directing the visitor on to the next phase of the fascinating track.

The initiative was developed through the Town and Village programme, which is operated by Carlow County Council and funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

“We are very grateful to the Town and Village programme for this opportunity to interpret and present the fascinating history of Ballon in a dedicated heritage trail,” said Máire George, chairperson of Ballon Improvement Group.

“As a community we are also committed to preserving our local environment and presenting the rich biodiversity around the village. The Town and Village programme has facilitated high-quality signage for each of our 12 stops along the Ballon native tree trail. These allow us to encourage visitors to nearby Altamont Gardens and a cluster of other great attractions in the local area and to stop and spend some time in the village.”

The heritage and tree trails feature 23 interpretative plaques, which present a concise synopsis of each attraction or native tree, while large storytelling panels present a map of the main heritage sites, locations for the tree trail in the village and the story of the Lecky family graveyard in Ballykealy.

Carlow Tourism chairperson cllr John Murphy said that “the rich storytelling aspects associated with Ireland’s Ancient East will be brought to life with the development of this heritage and tree trail. At the heart of Irish tourism are local communities and areas whose history and heritage is of great interest to both domestic and overseas travellers. These trails present real storytelling gems – from that of Ballon Hill and the visit of legendary parliamentarian Charles Stewart Parnell to Ballon for the 1891 Carlow by-election to the fascinating history of the nearby Lecky family of Ballykealy House at their family burial ground.”

The chief executive of Carlow County Council, Kathleen Holohan, added: “Government policy indicates that the greatest potential tourism offering over the next ten years is within local communities. The Town and Village programme provides an ideal foundation for communities to develop quality tourism experiences that meet and, ideally, exceed the needs and expectations of our visitors. To date, Carlow County Council has facilitated a total investment of €2.7 million across 28 different projects, with tourism an important element of each.”