Ballon brings local history to life

JUST how musically talented the people of Carlow are was proved yet again when the Rotary Club hosted a cabaret in aid of Carlow Regional Youth Services (CRYS).

Produced by Janice de Broithe, who’s also a Rotary Club member, the musical programme featured local talent such as Carlow Rose of Tralee Shauna Ray Lacey, Tadgh Griffin and the band Exiles as well as about ten other singers. The popular night’s entertainment was for one of the best of causes – the Follaine Counselling Service that’s run by CRYS for young people.

“We wanted to do something different to raise money and awareness about the Follaine service. The work they do is so important, yet it’s one of the lesser known services here. We thought that they’d benefit from this,” Sinéad McAuliffe, secretary of the Rotary Club, told The Nationalist.

Follaine is a confidential one-to-one counselling service for young people from 12 to 18 years to help them come to terms with problems in their lives. Throughout their teenage years and into adulthood, young people are regularly presented with problems and questions to which there are no easy answers. In many cases, young people will be able to seek help from their family and friends. In other scenarios, this may not be possible and that’s where the Follaine Youth Counselling Service can help.

To make an inquiry or book an appointment, call Follaine in confidence on 085 2780307.