Ballon brings local history to life

“BALLINABRANNA has never seen the likes of it! It was crazy!” Rosie Brennan laughed after the tiny village played host to one of the biggest road runs the county has ever seen.

All roads leading to Ballinabranna were busy on Sunday 24 February, when some 380 cars, trucks, tractors and motorbikes took part in a road run for a very special cause. Amira O’Toole Rauf, just 17 months’ old, has been in Temple Street Hospital since she was seriously injured in a car crash in November.

Baby Amira will be confined to a wheelchair for the rest of her life after her spine was severed and she has suffered several heart attacks since that horrific accident. She has battled to stay alive as her mother Caroline O’Toole has kept a bedside vigil and Amira is, thankfully, getting stronger as each week goes by.

Amira’s story has touched the hearts of many, and when family friend Rosie Brennan decided to raise funds for the O’Toole Rauf family literally hundreds of people rallied to the cause. With Peter Brennan as chairman of the 13-strong committee and Rosie as its secretary, the idea of organising a road run snowballed after it was first suggested by Rosie’s son Ricky.

It was then decided to host an auction and cabaret the night before the run, with both being so successful that €28,000 was raised for the family. On the night of the auction, football, hurling and rugby shirts were auctioned off to the highest bidder, while singer Pam McLoughlin entertained the crowds.

It was the following day, however, that really blew all expectations apart as vehicles of all shapes and sizes turned up.

“About 800 people turned up at the road run. It was amazing, beyond anything that we’d thought would arrive. It involved so much work, especially for the women and men in the kitchen serving up food and refreshments. Ballinabranna has never seen the likes of it before!”

Caroline, her husband Adnan and son Rhys were overwhelmed with the good wishes and support from people in counties Carlow, Kildare, Dublin, Wexford, Waterford and beyond. One of the loveliest aspects of the fundraiser was when children were invited to make get-well cards for Amira at an arts and crafts table, which were then brought up to the brave little girl in Temple Street, along with gifts of a giant unicorn balloon and huge teddies.

“It was absolutely phenomenal, amazing. It was all so emotional for us … I was absolutely speechless!” said Caroline.

She and her family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all who helped out or so generously contributed in any way at all.