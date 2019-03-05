Ballon brings local history to life

THE LABOUR Party’s Eoin Barry, a candidate in the upcoming local elections, has called for a speed limit reduction on the N80 at the Heather Hill housing estate in Graiguecullen. Mr Barry said: “The speed limit of 100kph outside the Heather Hill estate is far too high. It is creating a dangerous situation for residents as they attempt to leave the estate.”

He said that local people have highlighted their concerns that someone will be hurt, as cars travelling at the speed limit appear out of nowhere when they attempt to leave the estate.

Mr Barry said: “This is a large and busy estate in which hundreds of people live. Outside the estate, the walkway on the N80 is an important local amenity used by walkers and joggers at all hours of the day. It is incredible that a speed limit of 100kph is in place so close to where the residents of Heather Hill live.

“Just a few hundred metres up the road at the Talbot Hotel, the speed limit is only 60kph. This speed limit should continue in operation until at least the roundabout for the Portlaoise road near Derrymoyle Lane.”