Pressure group outlines problems faced by people with disabilities

LOCAL election hopeful Josie Daly has strongly criticised the exorbitantly high commercial rates that business in Co Carlow are forced to pay, insisting they are “crippling their sustainability”.

The Fianna Fáil candidate for the Bagenalstown Municipal District is making the concerns of local businesses one of her key election issues, having witnessed first hand the impact that commercial rates and excessive insurances costs are having on businesses.

“Commercial rates are one of the leading factors that are crippling the sustainability of local businesses in Co Carlow,” said Ms Daly, a businesswoman of 25 years, who runs Kiddies Kingdom in Bagenalstown. “In recent years, we have witnessed several businesses closing their doors due to the demand of commercial rates. The country can’t run without business, yet they are putting business out of business,” she insisted.

Ms Daly is highly critical of the fact that in order to calculate the valuation of your property, the state dictates the rental value of it on an annual basis without assessing it individually.

Ms Daly pointed out that Co Carlow has the second highest rate in the country, taking in between €14m and €15m in commercial rates each year. “How can businesses in Carlow justify paying a higher rate than some cities in Ireland? I think it’s time for all businesses in Carlow to stand together to tackle this issue.”

The Fianna Fáil candidate insisted that rates should be based on turnover and opening hours for all businesses in the county, while turnover should be done on a sliding scale and capped. She encouraged businesses to contact the valuation office to ensure their business is categorised correctly.

“The cost of public liability insurance is also a major factor in running a business. Cost of insurance has increased ten-fold for leisure sectors, hotels, public houses, crèches and entertainment centres and also substantial increases in the industrial sector,” she said. “It is resulting in businesses being unable to pay such massive increases on insurance, therefore putting pressure on owners to make the decision to self-insure or close their doors,” Ms Daly complained.

“Insurance companies are compensating people for personal injury too easily and have no control over judicial decisions and the money that is being awarded in the courts.”

Ms Daly pointed out that insurance is currently based on turnover and employee numbers, but the rate “has jumped beyond comprehension, with no prosecution for fraudulent claims”.