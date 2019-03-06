Pressure group outlines problems faced by people with disabilities

THERE was a distinct air of ZZ Top on Tullow Street, Carlow recently when a hirsute former rocker thundered down the street on a Honda Goldwing.

Ger Moorhead had a pressing engagement with his hairdresser and so borrowed a friend’s bike to arrive at the Lynda Maher salon in style. The reason for the urgency was that he was getting his long, flowing beard chopped off … finally.

“My wife Rachel was delighted that I was getting it cut; she was waiting for it. A few more weeks of it and I would have been divorced!” laughed Ger.

Not only was Ger in the salon, he also brought along about 20 supporters to witness the momentous occasion, including members of the Buckled Wheel Bikers’ Club from Athy. The hairdresser even plaited the beard so the assembled witnesses could cut off a piece for themselves, like trophies!

It was all very special, too, though, because the Rossmore resident’s reason for growing the beard in the first place was to raise funds for Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross, Dublin. His father Alex Gilbert, a Dublin man, passed away there on 23 February at 4pm, exactly 12 months. Ger decided to transform into a hairy biker to raise awareness about the wonderful care that the hospice provides as well as raising a few bob for them while he was at it.

“Jim Keating from Thompson Engineering gave me the idea of growing the beard. It was his brainchild, but I’d no idea that it would grow so fast!” Ger laughed again.

“Now that it’s all gone, it feels a bit weird. The first cold night I realised that I needed a hat and a scarf and luckily, my mother Mary gave me one that’s the size of a blanket!”

So far, Ger and his supporters have raised €2,917 through sponsorship, but he reckons that the final tally will top the €3,000 mark. If you’d like to support the cause, contact him on 087 6102879.

To find out more about Our Lady’s Hospice, visit www.olh.ie, Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.