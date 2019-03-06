Pressure group outlines problems faced by people with disabilities

THE National Lottery will continue its sponsorship of the Local Ireland Media Awards for the next two years.

The awards honour hundreds of journalists, photographers, designers and advertising executives involved in producing local weekly titles, both print and digital. Now in their fourth year, the awards will feature 13 categories spanning all areas and disciplines of modern journalism, including news, sport, features, advertising, design and online. This year sees the inclusion of a special National Lottery category for the journalist or newspaper that has given the best coverage to a community issue.

The 2019 judging panel will be chaired by Kate Shanahan, head of journalism and a senior lecturer at TU Dublin. Other judges include broadcaster and former reporter on the Today with Seán O’Rourke show Valerie Cox; former Irish Times pictures editor Frank Miller; Andrew Sinclair, deputy managing director of OMD (Omnicom Media Group); and Anthony Quigley, Digital Marketing Institute.

Content published between February 2018 and January 2019 is eligible for entry and will be accepted via the Local Ireland website www.localireland.info until Friday 15 March.

Commenting at the launch of this year’s awards, Local Ireland president Frank Mulrennan said: “These awards have been designed to recognise and honour the work of journalists, designers and advertising staff who work tirelessly and with great enthusiasm every week to produce the very best content for their readers.”

Local Ireland is the representative association for 45 local weekly titles across the country, offering local news to 1.5 million readers each week outside Dublin and Cork.