Election candidate Josie says high rates are putting businesses out of business

UNIVERSAL access was described as a pillar of social justice, enhancing equality and the right of everyone to freely express their own independence.

Eileen Doyle of County Carlow Universal Access Movement was addressing the February meeting of Carlow County Council to outline the aims of the group, which was formed in 2018. Eileen explained that a core group of ten was on the committee with the aim of raising awareness and championing the cause of access for people with disabilities across the county.

“Inclusiveness is a major party of what we are about,” said Eileen. She expressed the group’s hope that the diverse range of needs in Co Carlow could be “fed into policy” from the initial stages on all projects and access monitored.

She urged that County Carlow Universal Access Movement be part of the consultative process on any project.

Eileen outlined some of the situations that limited access creates, including a case where someone had to drive to Newbridge to pick up a wheelchair user from the train as Carlow Railway Station did not have wheelchair access.

Earlier in the meeting, cllr Fergal Browne questioned the huge delay in the provision of a new footbridge with a lift for universal access at Carlow Railway Station.

“It’s painfully slow at this stage and I want to know why is there such delay in this project? It’s dreadful that people have to cross over a footbridge designed 100 years ago,” cllr Browne stated.

Cllr John Cassin said that he worked with people with disabilities and stated that while “out with a man in a wheelchair, there were certain footpaths where there is such a slant the wheelchair nearly tips over.

“We have to be realistic in what we can do. Sometimes there are things we can’t change, so we need to find ways to work around it,” said cllr Cassin, adding that it was about “educating people”.