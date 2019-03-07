Young scouts honoured for life-saving exploits

CARLOW man Colm Griffin is carving out a name for himself as a comic book writer/artist and there was a pleasant St Valentine’s Day surprise for the 33-year-old when he was named as winner of the Best Newcomer/Breakthrough Artist category in the 2019 Irish Comic News (ICN) Awards for his Ocean City comic book creation.

Currently, Colm is directing his first animated series for Telegael, one of Europe’s leading animated and television production houses. It’s located in Spiddal, Co Galway, where he has been based for the past five years.

He released the first two issues of his Ocean City under the Rogue Comics Ireland label last year and the next instalments will be published this year. His ICN breakthrough is a proud achievement for the Carlow man, who told The Nationalist that growing up in a small place like Carlow, one never really thought of achieving anything outside the norm.

“Comic books and animation were definitely not something you were told to pursue in school. Yet somehow, that’s where I was always going to push myself to be,” said Colm.

“Never would I have thought that anyone would be interested in my art or my books,” adding that he is very proud of his work and grateful to all the people who helped him make it what it is.

He launched Ocean City in early March 2018 at Forbidden Planet in Dublin and what a year it has been. That launch was the realisation of an ambition to publish his own comic book. From childhood he would scribble and draw comic book heroes like Spider-man and Superman, always wanting to tell stories and draw comic books.

Rogue Comics Ireland provided Colm with his break into the comics industry when they looked over his pages and were impressed with what they saw from the Carlow man, who holds a master’s degree from Ballyfermot School of Animation. He received his early education at Askea Boys Primary School and St Mary’s CBS secondary school.

Colm has worked on multiple feature films and television series – both animated and live action – and his work has been engaged in projects around the world in locations ranging from New York to Australia and India.

Teaming up with local writer Kathryn Ellis, the pair will release a new book later this year titled Thanks be to fatch.