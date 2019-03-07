Young scouts honoured for life-saving exploits

CARLOW County Council officials are understood to have met family members of a deceased man who was almost buried in the wrong grave following a mix-up.

The man’s remains were set to be buried in the wrong plot at St Mary’s Cemetery when a family member noticed the error shortly before the burial two weeks ago. It’s understood there was a mix-up over names and the correct grave was a very short distance away.

The funeral directors involved say they provided the correct plot to the council, which is responsible for organising the gravediggers. The burial was delayed between two to three hours while the correct plot was prepared, with the family waiting in a local business premises.

The council declined to comment on the reports, including specifically whether an apology had been given to the family. However, it’s understood that officials met the family to address the matter. “Any incident that happens in any of the cemeteries, we are dealing directly with the family. It’s not a matter we discuss in public,” said a council spokesperson.