Young scouts honoured for life-saving exploits

Kathleen wins €30k on Winning Streak

Wednesday, March 06, 2019

A CARLOW nurse scooped prizes to the value of €30,000 when she appeared on the National Lottery’s Winning Streak game show on RTÉ One last Saturday.

Kathleen Purcell from Crettyard was joined in the studio by John, her husband of 40 years. The couple’s five adult sons Ray, Shane, Niall, Jason and Keith and their six grandchildren Sophie, Mason, Lily, Aaron and twins Charlie and Aisling travelled to the RTÉ studios to cheer Kathleen on.

Kathleen Purcell from Crettyard won 30,000 including a car on last SaturdaysNational Lottery Winning Streak Game Show on RTE. Pictured here at the presentation of the winners cheques were from left to right:, Winning Streak game show co-host; Marty Whelan, Winning Streak Co-Host; Kathleen Purcell, the winning player; Dermot Griffin, Chief Executive Officer at the National lottery and Sinead Kennedy, Winning Streak Game Show co-host. Pic: Mac Innes Photography.

She’d been on her way to work in Abbeyleix Hospital last Saturday week when she got a call from one of her sons to say she had been drawn to appear on Winning Streak. Any doubts she had that her leg was being pulled were cast away when she arrived at the hospital to congratulations from colleagues and residents. Kathleen bought the winning ticket in Dunnes Stores on Sleaty Road, Graiguecullen.

As well as €5,000 in cash, Kathleen won an electric car to the value of €25,000 on the show. She scooped the car in a new game called ‘Electric dream’ that’s just been introduced in the show. In her spare time she loves reading and travelling.

Prizes totalling €169,000 were won on last week’s show co-presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy. It featured some perennially-favourite games as well as brand new games, including Play or pay, Roll for piches, WinFall and Electric dream.

By Elizabeth Lee
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

