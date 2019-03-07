Young scouts honoured for life-saving exploits

A CARLOW nurse scooped prizes to the value of €30,000 when she appeared on the National Lottery’s Winning Streak game show on RTÉ One last Saturday.

Kathleen Purcell from Crettyard was joined in the studio by John, her husband of 40 years. The couple’s five adult sons Ray, Shane, Niall, Jason and Keith and their six grandchildren Sophie, Mason, Lily, Aaron and twins Charlie and Aisling travelled to the RTÉ studios to cheer Kathleen on.

She’d been on her way to work in Abbeyleix Hospital last Saturday week when she got a call from one of her sons to say she had been drawn to appear on Winning Streak. Any doubts she had that her leg was being pulled were cast away when she arrived at the hospital to congratulations from colleagues and residents. Kathleen bought the winning ticket in Dunnes Stores on Sleaty Road, Graiguecullen.

As well as €5,000 in cash, Kathleen won an electric car to the value of €25,000 on the show. She scooped the car in a new game called ‘Electric dream’ that’s just been introduced in the show. In her spare time she loves reading and travelling.

Prizes totalling €169,000 were won on last week’s show co-presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy. It featured some perennially-favourite games as well as brand new games, including Play or pay, Roll for piches, WinFall and Electric dream.