Comics creator Colm wins national award as Ocean City makes waves

TWO children’s quick thinking in a crisis has just garnered them an award from Scouting Ireland.

Joshua and Anna Crosby from Palatine were just seven and ten years’ old respectively when their childminder suddenly took ill while she was taking care of them. The woman was having a stroke, but the plucky duo didn’t panic; instead, one put her into the recovery position, while the other ran for help. Fortunately, the woman has made a good recovery since the incident happened in the summer of 2017, thanks partly to the children’s cool, calm approach to the crisis.

“They acted so quickly and calmly that they made a significant difference to the situation,” explained Annie Baker, group leader with the 1st Carlow Scouts group.

Joshua and Anna were nominated by their scout leaders for an award and were thrilled to be presented with certificates of bravery by Brendan Hoyne, the county commissioner for Carlow/Kilkenny, at a special scouting event in Duckett’s Grove. The event was Founders’ Day and marked the birthdays of both Robert Baden Powell and his wife Olave, who actually shared the same birthday of 22 February.

The fun-filled day’s activities included orienteering and an obstacle course, which was organised by venturer Sorcha Lynam Peters, after which the entire brigade sat down to a hearty barbecue of sausages and burgers, all cooked by the scouts themselves.

Almost 100 people, including scouts, leaders and their families, enjoyed the afternoon in the beautiful historic grounds of Duckett’s Grove.