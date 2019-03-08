Spacious extension at charity shop gives more choice to customers

SHORT-term disruption will ultimately lead to a safer, more secure water supply for Tullow residents and businesses according to Irish Water.

This week, the company began replacing ageing water mains in Tullow to improve security of supply, reduce high levels of leakage and improve water quality. Irish Water, working in partnership with Carlow County Council, will replace more than 630 metres of aged cast-iron water mains with high-density polyethylene (plastic) pipes, part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

The section of works will take place in St Austin’s Terrace and Templeowen and will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to their water supply. The existing lead service connections on the public side will be replaced as part of this improvement work. The contractor, working on behalf of Irish Water, is Coffey Northumbrian Ltd and the work is expected to be completed by the end of April.

Irish Water says the benefits of the leakage reduction works include a reliable water supply, reduced leaks, improved water quality and improved operation and maintenance.

The Tullow works may involve some short-term water shut-offs, but the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut-offs. Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works, but Irish Water insists that two-way through traffic will be maintained at all times.