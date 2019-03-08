Young scouts honoured for life-saving exploits

FIVE students had a lucky escape when the house they were staying in was gutted by fire in the early hours of Thursday morning. And they had an even luckier break when Carlow’s Woodford Dolmen Hotel heard of their plight and offered to put them up for free while they search for new accommodation.

The young men had been asleep in their house in Monacurragh, Blackbog Road, Carlow when the fire broke out at about 12.20am. Luckily, one of them woke up in time to alert the others and they all managed to escape from the burning building. It’s believed that fire started in the sitting room. The occupants, who are all studying at IT Carlow, were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by members of the ambulance service.

The damage to the house was so extensive that the students lost all of their belongings in the house. Two of them were made effectively homeless by the blaze, but management at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel stepped in and offered them a lifeline. They’re now putting them up for free at the hotel until they can secure new accommodation for themselves.

“The lads have lost everything – their clothes, their books, their course work. Your heart would go out to them, especially since they’ll be doing their exams in a few weeks’ time,” Colin Duggan, general manager of the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, told The Nationalist. “To have this mountain to climb must be terrible for them. We’re putting them up for the next few days and we’ll take it from there. It’s the least we can do in the situation.”

Colin heard of the students’ desperate plight after being contacted by student union president Richard Morrell and decided to come to their rescue.

“The college is very important to us and when someone’s in trouble, it’s the least we can do,” Colin concluded.

The Monacurragh fire was the second blaze to gut student accommodation in Carlow town after a similar incident occurred at Crosby Place on Saturday 12 January.