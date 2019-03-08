Disruption during upgrade of water works in Tullow

THE charity shop Vincent’s on Tullow Street has more than doubled in size after a massive new extension was opened last week.

Manager Alex Stenson is putting his five decades of furniture retail experience to good use, sizing up the donated furniture and placing reasonable value on it.

He spent 47 years working in Robinson’s, Hadden’s and Shaw’s in Carlow town as well as his own business, so he knows his Chesterfield suites from his IKEA flat packs – his time dedicated to the St Vincent de Paul shop is very well spent indeed.

The new showroom is part of the original shop, so the unit now stretches to more than two-and-a-half times its original size.

Alex and his crew of volunteers threw open the doors of the new facility to the public for an unofficial opening. Customers loved the choice of high quality, clean dining room, sitting room and bedroom furniture, while a new picture gallery only added to the effect.

“We had a great crowd here and a good reaction to the space. People noticed how bright and airy it all is. A lot of goodwill came out of this,” Alex told Around Carlow Town.

The extension also includes extra space for their fashion lines as well as household bric-a-brac, so customers have even more choice than before.

Right now, they’d welcome donations of Communion dresses and Confirmation clothes because of the season that we’re about to enter.

Alex would like to remind people that they do not accept broken items, mattresses, electronics, duvets or pillows.

He’s also asking people not to leave items outside the doors when the shop is shut, and finally, not to leave items that are not clean, complete or sellable. Otherwise, the St Vincent de Paul Society itself will have to pay for its disposal, meaning that the donation will cost them money. And that’s not very logical or charitable at all, is it?