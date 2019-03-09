Local band beef-up sound on new single

DOG walkers in Carlow town have helped prevent a staggering two tons of dog poo messing up the streets!

According to the county council’s environmental office Jannette O’Brien, two tons is equivalent to more than 100 bags of coal or 2,000 bags of sugar!

In 2017, Carlow County Council launched a #pickitup dog fouling campaign, which was a hard-hitting, highly visual campaign aimed at combating the problem of dog fouling at a local level.

“The initiative endeavoured to show in real terms the effects that negligent dog walkers have on local community members, but especially on those most vulnerable in our society,” said Jannette.

Phase-two of the campaign began in summer 2018, when Carlow County Council provided dog fouling bins along popular walking routes in Carlow town. Following some initial issues with locations, collections and misuse of the bins, the equivalent of more than two tons of dog faeces is now being deposited in just ten bins on an annual basis.

“We are delighted with the success of this scheme,” said Brian O’Donovan, a senior engineer with the council. “We have noticed that there has been an increase in dog walkers using the routes where the designated bins have been provided. We would like to remind all dog walkers that they can also deposit their ‘collections’ in any public bin around the town or county.” Following this successful pilot, it is now intended to extend the scheme along other popular walking routes in selected areas of Co Carlow over the coming months. Plans are also in place to patrol these routes to ensure owners are carrying a bag while out walking their dogs.