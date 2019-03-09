Local band beef-up sound on new single

FIFTH-class pupils from the girls-only Scoil Mhuire Lourdes in Tullow will participate in the VEX IQ Robotics competition at IT Carlow this Friday, 8 March.

The event aims to increase awareness of and participation in the areas of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) among primary school children.

The budding engineers from Tullow began work on their project last October and spent many weeks building their robot, which they have christened ‘Eve’. This was a challenging process and the kids had to use all of their mechanical skills to complete the task.

Once ‘Eve’ was complete, the girls were faced with the challenge of enabling her to move by using driver control and also to drive autonomously. This was the most complex phase of the process, as the girls put their mathematical hats on and learned how to code for the first time. They were then able to use their newfound skills to write a programme to bring ‘Eve’ to life, allowing her to move at the touch of a button.

During the competition, the girls will participate in games on a pre-designed arena with the other teams. The teams will be expected to operate their robot using both driver control and the autonomous programme that they have written.

This competition gives pupils an opportunity to see that science and maths have real life application beyond the classroom and to immerse themselves in the previously unexplored worlds of engineering and coding. In short, it is not just ‘Eve’ that has been brought to life but a new passion for STEM and hopefully a new generation of innovators.