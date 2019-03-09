Local band beef-up sound on new single

A CARLOW football fan must have had their crystal ball out at the weekend when their monster ten-team accumulator clicked, seeing them pocket a tasty €6,980.29!

Having analysed Saturday’s Premier League and Championship fixtures, the perceptive punter headed to their local BoyleSports shop and placed a €5 bet.

The selections were Manchester City (2/9), Brighton (5/6), Crystal Palace (13/8), Manchester United (4/9), Wolves (8/15), West Ham (11/10), Hull (7/5), Reading (13/8) and Stoke (5/4) all to win, with Tottenham v Arsenal to end in a draw finishing off the accumulator at odds of 13/5.

Unbelievably, all ten selections clicked, seeing the Carlow native defy the odds and bank an impressive €6,980.29 for their efforts.

“We are thrilled to see another one of our customer scoop a large sum as a result of their intuitive accumulator on Saturday’s football fixtures,” said BoyleSports spokesperson Aoife Heffron.

“We hope our Carlow customer enjoys spending every cent of their fantastic €6,980.29 windfall,” she added.

“It was a weekend for the accumulators with a number of large accums clicking, seeing over €70,000 paid out on accumulators with ten teams or more alone off the back of Saturday’s football action,” added Aoife.