Action urged on rent problem

A STUDENT from Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach has reached the national finals of the ActionAid speech writing competition. Kirsten Soney-Ituen stood out from more than 150 entries and is one of ten students who has made it through to the final in Dublin’s Royal Irish Academy on Wednesday 20 March.

The speech writing competition is in its fifth year and has become increasingly popular, with entries from almost 50 schools by students aged 14 to 17. ActionAid created this competition for young people to help achieve gender equality. The finalists will deliver their speech on one of three topics relating to women’s rights. The two winning students will travel with their teachers to Greece in the summer to see ActionAid’s work first hand.

Congratulating Kirsten, the CEO of ActionAid Ireland Siobhán McGee said: “Each year we have been greatly impressed by the quality of speeches we receive from Carlow and this year was no exception. We’re looking forward to hearing Kirsten’s speech at the final.”

ActionAid gives long-term support to women and children in developing countries. Its women’s rights programme works to eliminate violence against women and girls.