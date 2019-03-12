Top Carlow eateries honoured at national restaurant awards

A TOTAL of €38,700 was allocated by Carlow Municipal District to community groups and schemes in 2018.

Details of the local authority’s community service plan 2018 were outlined at a recent municipal meeting, with the allocation to local groups warmly welcomed by members.

Cllr Fintan Phelan pointed out that for an allocation of €200 or €300, the council got “an awful lot back” with communities far exceeding this total in the work they carried out in their areas.

Cllr John Cassin suggested that funding would be set aside this year and next year for the International Pan Celtic Festival, which will be hosted in Carlow.

“I think we should put €5,000 aside out of this grant this year and next year for Pan Celtic. I know we did it before, when the festival was here the last time; it brings so many visitors to the town,” said cllr Cassin. His proposal was seconded by cllr John Pender.

However, director of services Bernie O’Brien confirmed that provision has already been made at county council level for the Pen Celtic Festival.

Cllr William Paton asked if an allocation in the budget should be made for Carlow sportspeople who represent Ireland abroad. However, senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy pointed out that this is a matter for Sport Ireland and isn’t an area in which the council can get involved.