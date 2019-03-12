Top Carlow eateries honoured at national restaurant awards

A FUNDRAISER modelled on The Chase quiz show proved a runway success for Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach as it raised €20,000 for the school.

The Chaser event at the Seven Oaks Hotel on Thursday night was a spectacular night of entertainment as a packed room watched six local contestants go up against three chasers with a cash prize of €1,500 up for grabs.

Tickets were drawn at random and members of the audience were invited on stage to take on the quiz challenge. The Chasers were teacher Deaglán O’Laochra, parent Brian Dooley and Bernard Jennings (past parent).

There was all the trademark fun of the hit TV show, with two students being drawn to face Mr O’Laochra, much to delight of the 350 or so attendees.

Two competitors came away with €800 each, while two others netted €600. The Chasers successfully caught two other competitors, who still earned €90.

Úna Gavin, chairperson of the school’s parents’ association, was thrilled with the success of the event, which produced by Pallas Marketing.

The proceeds of the fundraiser are set to go towards digital devices at the school.

“The atmosphere was electric,” said Úna. “The event was part of Seachtain na Gaeilge and it was a great opportunity for people to hear and speak Irish.”

The show would not have been the success it was without the kind support of the sponsors, both big and small, who rowed in behind the school.

“We are completely indebted to our main sponsors and our smaller ones as well,” said Úna.