Top Carlow eateries honoured at national restaurant awards

THE Carlow to Cork Tractor Club put the keys in the ignition of their latest fundraising effort for the Children’s Medical & Research Foundation (CMRF) at Crumlin Hospital.

The club launched its new raffle with an iconic vintage Massey 135 tractor up for grabs recently at the Arboretum.

The tractor is a rarity due to its top-quality condition. KCLR held an outside broadcast for the launch, while there was also some family fun, with Arboretum being excellent hosts for the event.

“We had a successful launch in the Arboretum and ticket sales have been good,” said club member Jimmy Dee. “I was amazed at the people coming from different parts of Ireland to the Arboretum. It’s a great place to have in Carlow. We had people from Cork and Tipperary buying tickets.”

Over the weekend of the launch, ticket sales amounted to more than €3,000.

The tractor is set to visit vintage events throughout Ireland and even the ploughing championships in an effort to sell more tickets, while they can also be had from www.tractorrun.com.

The tractor will also take part in Bagenalstown’s St Patrick’s Day parade.

Not resting on their laurels, members of the Carlow to Cork Tractor Club are also preparing for their epic 1,800km trek from Carlow in Germany to Cork this May.

“There will be 11 hardy souls in old vintage tractors – no cabs – that will be travelling through Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and France,” said Jimmy.

Over the past 15 years, the tractor run has raised more than €300,000 for the CMRF.

Jimmy said the members love the event and their enthusiasm for raising money for Crumlin kept it going.

“It’s something we look forward to every year; we love it,” he said. “The more we raise, the happier we are.”