Ciara (14) shortlisted for final of international songwriting contest

THE council needs to “get more aggressive with CPOs” and “push in on the owners of derelict properties”, a local councillor suggested.

Cllr Fergal Browne urged the council to act quickly on this issue, adding that many of these properties around town could be “turned back into houses very easily”.

“We need to get more aggressive with CPOs and push in on the owners,” he insisted.

“We need to turn life back into the streets they are on,” he added.

Further clarifying his point, cllr Browne pointed out the window of the council chamber towards a derelict property in Haymarket with a tree growing out from a window and its front door kicked in.

There was widespread praise for the work done by the council at two properties on Hynes’s Corner at Shamrock Plaza, but cllr John Cassin had a word off caution.

“They look lovely but, at the end of the day, they are still derelict sites,” adding that as the properties had no roof, this was “creating mould” in the adjoining building.

Director of services Bernie O’Brien confirmed that in this case and many other cases where the council carries out work on derelict properties, it is reimbursed by the owners.

Disagreeing with cllr Browne, cllr William Paton said it takes time to tackle the issue of derelict properties.

“I know in Tullow that the Tidy Towns were concerned about 11 derelict properties, but when better times came, businesses started to come back into them,” he said.

“It is a slow process and it does take time,” added cllr Paton.