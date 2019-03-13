Friendly banter breaks out over ‘disappearance’ of wonder horse

IT was a case of bon appetit as Carlow restaurants, pubs and cafés were recognised for their excellent food at the Irish Restaurant Awards.

The Leinster regional final of the awards took place in Killashee House Hotel, Co Kildare last week, where the top eateries in each county for 2019 were announced.

It was double delight for Clonegal’s Sha-Roe Bistro, as the business was named the best restaurant in the county, with chef Henry Stone also taking home the best chef award in Carlow.

Walter’s Bar & Grill in Bagenalstown received the best newcomer award, while The Cellar restaurant at the Step House Hotel won the gong for best hotel and guesthouse restaurant.

Lennon’s@Visual was honoured with the best customer service prize, while Teach Dolmain claimed the best gastro pub title.

Alma Sheehan of the Plum Tree Bistro at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel was honoured as best restaurant manager in Carlow, while Eva Milka of Gaelic Escargot in Garryhill was named the local food hero.

The Birdcage Café in Bagenalstown received the best café award, while Osborne’s Bar in Clonegal was named pub of the year.

New Moon Tandoori in Tullow won the best world cuisine category in Carlow, while Basil Asian Street Food picked up the best ‘free from’ award. The Tea Rooms at Duckett’s Grove received an honour for the best kids’ food. The Plum Tree Bistro garnered an award for best casual dining, while Tullow’s Riverbank Restaurant picked up the county award for best emerging Irish cuisine. The Lord Bagenal Inn was recognised in the best wine experience category.

All of the Carlow winners will compete for the regional and national titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin on Monday 13 May.