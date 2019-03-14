Dog breeder ‘on suicide watch’ granted early appeal date

CIARA McNally, a singer/songwriter from Carlow was announced as one of the finalists in the 2018 International Songwriting Competition (ISC) for Complicated, which was penned at the tender age of 12.

The ISC is an annual song writing competition which takes place in Nashville. Each year, the competition attracts entries from thousands of songwriters worldwide.

Ciara, the daughter of Olivia and Paul McNally, who own the McNally Denture Clinic, is a talented singer and guitarist who attends Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach. A student of Mike Hennessy’s music school, Ciara is no stranger to success because she’s already come second in an all-Ireland talent competition called Scleip.

“Ciara has a great talent and we’re very proud of her,” Olivia told The Nationalist. “Mike and his sister Mary are great with her. When you like your teachers and enjoy what you’re doing, that’s everything. Once she picked up the guitar, she didn’t stop playing. She loves it, she has a gift.”

Ciara took a real interest in learning to play guitar and in a matter of weeks became a very accomplished player. She then started to sing many of her own self-composed songs. She’s currently learning the keyboards with Mary Hennessy, while she also loves jamming with other young musicians at The Vault, a studio and rehearsal space run by Carlow Regional Youth Services. She’s influenced by Dodie, Declan McKenna, Years and Years and Orla Gartland. Although she’s still only 14 years’ old, she already has recorded a song with songwriter Luan Parle in KCLR radio, which she actually wrote at one of Luan’s songwriting workshops.

And although she’s only in second year in school, the hard-working 14-year-old has composed a catalogue of about 40 songs so far!